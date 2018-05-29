Why middle-aged men should reduce high protein intake?

While eating protein rich foods such as meat, poultry, fish, dry beans and peas, eggs, nuts, and seeds supply many nutrients, it may also be associated with 33 per cent high risk of heart failure among middle-aged men, finds a study.

The results showed that middle-aged men with higher intake of diary protein like milk, butter and cheese had a 49 per cent of higher risk of heart failure.

However, proteins from fish and eggs were not associated with the risk, the researchers said.

Consumption of animal protein was found to increase the risk consumption of animal protein by 43 per cent, while eating plant protein raised the risk by 17 per cent.

“Higher intake of protein from most dietary sources, was associated with slightly higher risk. Only proteins from fish and eggs were not associated with heart failure risk,” said Jyrki Virtanen from the University of Eastern Finland-Kuopio.

“Earlier studies had linked diets high in protein — especially from animal sources — with increased risks of Type 2 diabetes and even death,” Virtanen said.

The study, published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure, included 2,441 men, aged between 42 and 60 years who were examined over a period of 22 years.

The participants were divided into four groups based on their daily protein intake and the higher protein consuming group was compared to the lower.

The results showed that for the 334 cases of heart failure cases diagnosed during the study, 70 per cent of the protein from animal sources and 27.7 per cent from plant sources were accountable.

The American Heart Association recommends a dietary pattern that includes a variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, low-fat dairy products, poultry, fish, beans, non-tropical vegetable oils and nuts; and limits intake of sweets, sugar-sweetened beverages and red meats.