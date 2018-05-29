Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner

Introducing a brand new technology in the Indian smartphone market, Chinese player Vivo on Tuesday launched “X21” which is touted as the world’s first device to sport in-display fingerprint sensor with utmost security.

Priced at Rs 35,990, Vivo X21 is available in black across select offline stores, Flipkart and the company’s own online store.

“Pushing the innovation threshold, Vivo has successfully pioneered the secure and intuitive in-display fingerprint scanning technology. We are proud to bring this industry-first feature to the Indian market with the Vivo X21,” Kent Cheng, CEO, Vivo India, told reporters here.

The smartphone comes with 6.28-inch “FullView” display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The FHD+ display with 1.66-mm side bezels offers 90.3 per cent screen-to-body ratio, the company said.

X21 is equipped with 12MP front and rear cameras which has dual-pixel sensors and an additional 5MP rear sensor.

According to the company, the sensors on Vivo X21 help significantly boost picture clarity owing to a larger pixel count.

The device sports Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo X21 features Hi-Fi audio and “Deep Field” technology that lets users experience panoramic surround, mega bass, clear voice effects and various environmental audio effects.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo OS with the company’s custom FunTouch 4.0 skin on top and fuelled by 3,200mAh battery.