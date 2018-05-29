Court allows Digvijaya, Gadkari to settle defamation case

A court here on Tuesday disposed off the defamation case filed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after both expressed their desire to settle the matter.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) allowed the joint application filed by both seeking to withdraw the case.

BJP leader Gadkari in 2012 had filed the criminal defamation case against Singh, who had accused him of having business links with his party MP Ajay Sancheti, who allegedly pocketed a huge sum in the coal block allocation.

Gadkari, in his statement recorded in the court, had denied having any business ties with Sancheti and said that Singh levelled “totally false and defamatory” allegations against him to “give the impression that I have been responsible for allocation of the coal mines” to Sancheti.