CBSE Class 10 results out, four share top position

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of Class 10 examinations, with four students sharing the top position.

Anil Swarup, Secretary of School Education and Literacy with the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development, on Monday announced that the results would be out by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

However, the results were announced a little after 1 p.m. on the official website cbseresults.nic.in.

Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurgaon; Rimzhim Agarwal from R P Public School, Bijnor; Nandini Garg from Scottish International School, Shamli; and Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya, Cochin, topped the exam with 499 marks.

The overall pass percentage was 86.70, with girls outdoing boys by 3.35 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Ajmer emerged as top three regions pass percentage-wise, scoring 99.60, 97.37 and 91.86, respectively.

Pass percentage for Delhi region was lower than national at 78.62.

A total of 131,493 students crossed the 90 per cent mark, while 27,476 scored more than 95 per cent out of more than 16 lakh who appeared for the exam.

Students from 17,567 schools from across the country and abroad had taken exams at 4,460 centres.