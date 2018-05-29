AirAsia Group CEO under CBI scanner

The CBI has registered a case against AirAsia group CEO Tony Fernandes, a Malaysian billionaire, for allegedly trying to circumvent rules to get international flying license for AirAsia India, the probe agency said on Tuesday.

Searches were being held in multiple locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru in connection with the case, according to CBI spokesperson R.K. Gaur.

“A case has been registered against Fernandes and some other unidentified persons linked to the firm (AirAsia India),” Gaur said.

Gaur said Fernandes had lobbied and was trying to violate rule 5/20 that requires an airline to have a minimum of five years of flying and 20 aircraft to apply for international licenses.

AirAsia India – a subsidiary of Malaysian low-cost airline AirAsia Berhad – started domestic operations in June 2014.