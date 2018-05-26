Modi only concerned about corporate houses: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is only concerned about corporate houses.

“Modi is only concerned for the corporate houses. This government is of Whatsapp, Facebook, Amazon and Paytm like companies. It is not for the people of the country,” said Sibal, as the NDA government completed four years at Centre.

Sibal said people are dissatisfied with Modi in last four years of governance.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public gathering in Cuttack to mark the completion of four-year at Centre on Saturday.

He said the Prime Minister, who is claiming of running a corruption-free government, is sharing the dais with Reddy brothers, who are involved in the multi-crore mining scam.

Speaking on Odisha context, Sibal said the BJP government has completely ignored the legitimate issues of the state.

“While the state Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to hike the minimum support price of paddy and the members wanted to meet the Prime Minister, the latter did give time to meet the MLAs,” said the Congress leader.

“We want to say the farmers that no vote should go to Modi, who is not ready to listen to the problems of the farmers,” he added.

Sibal also criticised both the Prime Minister and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh government.

“Will Modi give the assurance that construction on Mahanadi river will be stopped? Will he tender an apology to the people of Odisha for the wrong he has done?” asked the Congress leader.

He said Odisha and union governments have failed to create employment opportunities for the people in the state.

“Modi promised during his campaign speeches that country can’t develop without the development of eastern states like Odisha and that his government will have eastern focus. After 4 years, people are asking what have they got during the period? Has there been any special package?” asked Sibal.

He informed that all the major industries in Odisha – Paradeep Port, Hirakud Dam, Rourkela Steel Plant, NALCO -were contributions of Congress governments.

“What exactly has Modi done since he came to power?” asked Sibal.