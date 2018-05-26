Going to World Cup in top form: Filipe Luis

Brazilian left back Filipe Luis, who plays for Atletico Madrid and is one of 23 players of the Brazilian team for Russia 2018, has said that he will arrive at the football World Cup in the best form.

“I had the chance to go to two World Cups earlier but I think I’m coming to Russia at my best, both mentally and physically,” said the defender at a press conference after the Brazilian team’s training session here on Friday, reports Efe.

“I’m very happy for this opportunity. Playing in a World Cup is what every footballer dreams of and when I left Brazil for Europe as a youngster, I was thinking about that possibility,” the Atletico footballer added.

Luis was excluded late from the list of those called up by then-Brazilian coach Dunga to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa due to a serious injury and, despite being one of the favorites, was not chosen by Luiz Felipe Scolari for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

His call for the World Cup in Russia was threatened by a fracture in the fibula of his left leg, which he suffered on March 15 in a Europa League match of Atletico Madrid in Moscow, but he recovered from this in 50 days and he says he has already forgotten this after playing three games already.

“I told my wife that it would be two months before she would see me at home because I would give my life to recover and be ready on time. Even if I wasn’t summoned, I wanted to know that I had given everything to recover. Today I am in perfect condition to help Brazil,” he said.

Luis said it would have been very frustrating to miss a another World Cup at the height of his game.

On his ability to keep coaches as different as Tite (Brazilian national team), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid) and Dunga (Brazilian national team in 2010) satisfied, he said he is not trying to conquer the coaches with words but with hard work, dedication and seriousness.