Scindia asks MP government to allot him Bhopal residence

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has written to the Madhya Pradesh government to allot him a residence in the state capital to help him in his canvassing for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The Guna MP on Thursday wrote to the state’s Principal Secretary: “Frequent travelling between Guna and Bhopal is required for development activities in my constituency.

“However, the to and fro travel is time-consuming and hampers my work. Kindly allot me a residence at the earliest in my capacity as a parliamentarian.”

Scindia is heading the election campaign committee of the party in the state.

Although Scindia has been elected four times to the Lok Sabha, he had not taken up residence here in the last 16 years.