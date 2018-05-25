Pakistan must end infiltration for peace: Gen Rawat

Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that if Pakistan wants peace in the region, it should stop militants from infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir.

“We want peace on the borders, but as you know Pakistan continuously violates the ceasefire that causes loss of life and property. In such case, we have to retaliate. If Pakistan wants peace, we expect them to take the initiative — which can be to stop infiltration,” Gen Rawat told the media on the sidelines of a function in Pahalgam.

On halting operations against the militants during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, the Army chief said: “We suspended the operations to give people an atmosphere of peace and I believe people are happy.

“If things continue in similar fashion, continuing of non-initiation of combat operations can be thought of. But if terrorist activities continue, we cannot do so.”