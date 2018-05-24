‘Sanju’ trailer to release on May 30

The trailer of Rajkumar Hirani’s much-awaited film “Sanju”, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the shoes of actor Sanjay Dutt, will release on May 30.

The teaser has already piqued audience interest in the movie, which showcases the highs and lows during various phases of the actor’s life.

Ranbir’s transformation depicting different phases of Sanjay’s life has been lauded.

Hirani released multiple posters of the film, revealing the varied looks of Ranbir from the biopic.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza, amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, the film will release on June 29.