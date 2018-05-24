Big B accepts Rathore’s fitness challenge

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has accepted Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore’s fitness challenge titled #HumFitTohIndiaFit. He says his mantra his to be continuously mobile.

“Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore we accept the challenge of #HumFitTohIndiaFit fitness challenge. Main mantra: be continuously mobile, get up for every errand yourself, gym each day, push away that excess morsel of temptation, drive or cycle yourself (and) see the sun more often”.

Rathore earlier this week had appealed people to get fitter. He posted photographs and videos on his exercise regime on the social media to inspire others.

To keep the fitness campaign going, the Olympian shooter and politician challenged Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, cricketer Virat Kohli and badminton player Saina Nehwal to post their respective fitness mantras on the social media.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was challenged by Kohli, said he will post a personal fitness video soon.