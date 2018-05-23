Pooja Bhatt agrees with New Delhi Archbishop on political situation

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt on Wednesday said she agrees with New Delhi Archbishop Anil Joseph Couto that there is “turbulent political atmosphere” in the country and added that its “democratic and moral fabric” is in tatters.

The Archbishop in his May 8 letter had asked priests and churches in the national capital to hold a year-long prayer campaign for the country to protect its democratic principles and secular fabric ahead of the 2019 general elections “when we will have new government”.

“I see nothing wrong with Archbishop Couto’s letter and everything wrong with the knee-jerk response to it.

“The democratic and moral fabric of our nation is in tatters. Time we addressed that plainly. Attempts to gag and snuff out discourse that meanders from the prescribed must end,” Pooja tweeted.

The Centre on Tuesday said India is safe for minorities while the Bharatiya Janata Party virtually attacked the Delhi Archdiocese, saying “no one should speak to mobilise people on the basis of religion”.