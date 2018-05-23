Police to question Manish Sisodia in CS Anshu Prakash assault case

Delhi Police on Wednesday asked Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to join the investigation into an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Last Friday, Kejriwal was questioned at his residence for about three hours by the police on the alleged assault.

On February 20, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was assaulted by two AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence.

AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested for the alleged assault and later released on bail.

On Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Kumar told IANS that police had sent a notice to Sisodia, asking him to join the investigation at the latter’s house or office at 11 a.m. on Friday.

The police officer also added that they were yet to receive a response from Sisodia’s office