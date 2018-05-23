Kumaraswamy sworn in as Karnataka CM

H.D. Kumaraswamy was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of a Janata Dal-Secular-Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office to Kumaraswamy, the state’s 25th Chief Minister, at 4.30 p.m. on the grand steps of the state Secretariat in the presence of national and regional leaders from across the country.

Parameshwara of the Congress took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Both the leaders took oath in Kannada in the name of god, farmers and the people of the southern state.

A galaxy of national and regional leaders and Chief Ministers of some non-BJP states from across the country were present on the occasion.

Among the prominent political leaders present on the huge dais were UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, expelled Janata Dal-United President Sharad Yadav and Communist Party of India-Marxist General Secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Chief Ministers Mamata Bannerjee (West Bengal), N. Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh) and Pinarayi Vijayan (Kerala) were also present at the 10-minute swearing-in ceremony.

Thousands of JD-S and Congress cadres and supporters from across the state, especially the Mysuru region thronged the venue braving the rain.