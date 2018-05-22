Sharif shouldn’t engage in politics: Hafiz Saeed

Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should not engage in politics after his disqualification and that he has become the biggest non-state actor in Pakistan.

Saeed was talking to the media on Monday after a meeting with Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan (JUP) party chief Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair in Pakistan’s Hyderabad city, the Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

“Nawaz has been disqualified by the apex court. After his disqualification he shouldn’t engage in politics,” Saeed said.

He also commented on the inauguration of the Kishanganga hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir for which Pakistan accused India of violating the Indus Waters Treaty. Islamabad fears the project might reduce the water flow into its territory.

Saeed said he had been “cautioning the Pakistani authorities for many years about India’s intention to block or reduce river water supply to Pakistan”.