Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur reunite for ‘Pihu’

Mumbai, After backing unconventional movies like “Dev D”, “A Wednesday”, “Rang De Basanti” and “Barfi!” during their earlier innings at UTV, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur have now joined hands for “Pihu”, to be directed by National Award winner Vinod Kapri.

The film marks the first collaboration between Screwvala’s RSVP and Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films.

Releasing on August 3, the film is about what ensues when circumstances lead to a two-year-old girl Pihu being left alone in an apartment. It is based on a true story, and has just one character throughout.

“Pihu” was officially selected for prestigious international film festivals which include Vancouver, Palmsprings, Iran, Morocco and Germany. It was also the opening film at the International Film Festival of India, Goa, in 2017.

Kapur said in a statement: “It’s always thrilling to come across directors who want to tell stories that disrupt the status quo using bold new narrative styles.”

Calling it a “unique film”, Screwvala said: it is “thrillingly real”.

Kapri, who earlier helmed “Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho”, said: “I am still pinching myself that I could complete this film ‘Pihu’. It was almost an impossible film.

“In the beginning, my dear friend Late Kirshan Kumar trusted my dream and ‘Pihu’ was born. Later, the way Sid and Ronnie adopted ‘Pihu’, it’s no lesser than a fairy tale for me. I’m glad that it is now safe and in the hands of those who understand cinema in its true sense.”