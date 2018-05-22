Rahul appoints new HP Congress in-charge

New Delhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today appointed former Rajya Sabha MP Rajni Patil as the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Pradesh in place of Sushil Kumar Shinde.

He also appointed Jitendra Baghel and Biswaranjan Mohanty as AICC Secretaries for party affairs in Gujarat.

‘The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Sushil Kumar Shinde, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Himachal Pradesh,” AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said in a statement.

Gandhi also appointed two new All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries, Virender Singh Rathore and Rajesh Lilothia, for Bihar Congress.

The Congress President also authorised Nadeem Javed as chairman of the party’s Minority department. Javed replaces Khushid Ahmed Saiyed whose services the party appreciated, the statement said.