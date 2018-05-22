Honor launches two affordable dual-lens camera smartphones

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor on Tuesday launched its most affordable dual-lens rear camera setup smartphones Honor 7A and Honor 7C that come with FullView display and face unlock.

Priced at Rs 8,999 (3GB+32GB), Honor 7A will be available on Flipkart starting May 29. The Honor 7C is priced at Rs 9,999 (3GB+32GB) and Rs 11,999 (4GB+64GB) and it will be available on Amazon from May 31.

Both the devices will be available in black, blue, and gold colours.

“With the launch of Honor 7A and Honor 7C, we are offering market-leading specifications by pushing boundaries of smartphone design with advanced technology and focusing on the needs of the larger set of consumers,” P. Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, told reporters here.

Honor 7A comes with 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera making it the most affordable dual-lens camera phone in India, the company claimed. The 8MP front camera has a f/2.2 wide-aperture along with smart soft light LED for selfies.

It has a 5.7-inch screen and 18:9 aspect ratio FullView display with 75.4 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device has an aluminum body and security features, including face unlock and fast fingerprint scanner.

Honor 7A also features iAware2.0 smart management that intelligently detects user behaviour to improve system efficiency and free up more internal storage and improves the system efficiency by 20 per cent. It has an energy-saving technology in its fifth-generation smart battery software.

The company claims that the 3,000 mAh battery delivers a day’s power even for heavy users. The device runs on Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor and Adreno 505 GPU.

Meanwhile, Honor 7C has a flat-mounted 13MP+2MP dual-lens rear camera setup. The 8MP front camera is equipped with f/2.0 wide aperture with intelligent adjustable selfie software.

Equipped with a 5.99-inch FullView display featuring an 18:9 aspect ratio, Honor 7C delivers a dynamic visual experience for reading, video streaming, and gaming.

The device is packed with “uninterrupted gaming mode” with powerful Adreno 506 GPU, SmartPower 5.0 technology, and 3,000 mAh battery.

It has a 14nm octa-core chipset and 3GB RAM and supports both face and fingerprint unlock.