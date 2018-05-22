Cuba plane crash survivor dies, toll rises to 111

The toll from last Friday’s plane crash in Cuba has risen to 111 as one of the survivors succumbed to her injuries here, officials said.

Grettel Landrove, 23, one of three survivors in last Friday’s crash of a Cubana de Aviacion passenger jet, died on Monday in the Calixto Garcia Hospital, where she had been admitted on the day of the accident suffering from extremely critical injuries, Efe news reported.

Landrove, who lived in Havana, was from Holguin, Cuba.

Cubana de Aviacion flight DMJ-972, which was using a Boeing 737 operated by Mexico’s Global Air airline, crashed on May 18 with 113 people on board moments after taking off from the Havana airport.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, although authorities have mounted an intensive investigation.