CBI visits Rabri’s residence in hotel tender case; quizzes her, Lalu

The CBI on Tuesday searched former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devis residence here in connection with a Railway hotel tender case and quizzed her and her husband and RJD chief Lalu Prasad, a police official said.

“A three-member Central Bureau of Investigation team questioned both for about an hour at their 7 Circular Road residence and also conducted a search in connection with the hotel tender case,” he added.

However, Lalu’s lawyer denied CBI action was in connection with the tender case. “A CBI team visited Rabri Devi in connection with another case,” he said.

Lalu Prasad is accused of illegally acquiring land for railway hotels in Jharkhand between 2004 and 2005 while he was Railway Minister.

Lalu Prasad is currently out on provisional bail for medical treatment and is likely to visit a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday.

RJD leaders accused rival Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party leader of implicating Lalu and his family in the case.