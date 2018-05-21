Petrol prices highest ever in Delhi, Mumbai

Spiralling petrol prices touched fresh record levels in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday, at Rs 76.57 and Rs 84.40 per litre respectively.

On Sunday, the fuel price breached the all-time high levels touched in 2013 and was priced at Rs 76.24 and Rs 84.07 per litre in both the cities.

On Monday, in the other major cities like Kolkata and Chennai, the price of the fuel rose to near five-year high levels, at Rs 79.24 and Rs 79.47 per litre.

According to observers, this rise in transportation fuel prices can be attributed to the recent surge in global crude oil prices and high excise duty in the country. On Monday, Brent crude oil was priced around $79 per barrel.

Diesel prices, which have already reached unprecedented levels, set new records across the country. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel was sold at Rs 67.82, Rs 70.37, Rs 72.21 and Rs 71.59 per litre, respectively.