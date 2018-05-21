Father taught me to love and respect all: Rahul gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday remembered his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 27th death anniversary saying it was he who taught him to love and respect all beings.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Monday said: “My father taught me that hate is a prison for those who carry it. Today, on his death anniversary, I thank him for teaching me to love and respect all beings, the most valuable gift a father can give a son.”

Sharing a photo of the former Prime Minister, he wrote, “Rajiv Gandhi, those of us that love you hold you forever in our hearts.”

Earlier the Congress chief along with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra visited the Veer Bhumi to pay a floral tribute.

Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Leader of the party in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial.

Former President and a longtime party member Pranab Mukherjee was also present.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Solemnly and very fondly remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.”

Rajiv Gandhi was killed by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.