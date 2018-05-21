Billboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift win top honours

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards celebrated some of music’s biggest names on Sunday night, with Ed Sheeran winning not only the Top Artist but Top Male Artist Award, and Taylor Swift lifting the Top Female Artist trophy.

The ceremony, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here. The singer opened the show with a tribute to the victims of Friday’s mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas, reports CNN.

“I’m a Texas girl and my home state has had so much heartbreak over this past year. And once again, you all, we’re grieving for more kids that have died for just no reason at all,” Clarkson said.

A slew of artistes took the stage to perform throughout the night, including Sheeran, John Legend, Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande.

Janet Jackson, who received the Icon Award, gave her first TV performance in nine years and delivered a mashup of her hits.

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Sheeran went into the night with 15 nominations each in various categories.

Sheeran took home the prize for Top Artist for which he was competing with Drake, Lamar, Mars and Taylor Swift. He also won the Top Male Artist award defeating Drake, Lamar, Mars and Post Malone.

The Top Female Artist went to Swift who won over Camila Cabello, who won the Billboard Chart Achievement Award, Cardi B, Halsey and Demi Lovato.

Top New Artist award went to Khalid while Top Duo/Group was won by Imagine Dragons, the report said.

Bruno Mars was the Top R&B Artist along with Top R&B Male Artist while SZA was the Top R&B Female Artist.

Lamar won both Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Male Artist, while Cardi B won the Top Rap Female Artist. Chris Stapleton was the winner of Top Country Artist and Top Country Male Artist while Maren Morris won the Top Country Female Artist.

Florida Georgia Line was the winner of Top Country Duo/Group Artist defeating Old Dominion and Zac Brown Band.