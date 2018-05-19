Priyanka Chopra sports chic dress suit at royal wedding

Internationally acclaimed Indian actress Priyanka Chopra sported a chic dress suit at actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding at the St. George’s Chapel on Saturday.

The “Quantico” actress was seen wearing a Vivienne Westwood suit and fascinator. She was photographed walking into the ceremony alongside actress Abigail Spencer. Her outfit was hand-crafted in a light heather grey summer tweed, with a soft pearlescent sheen, reports eonline.com.

Priyanka, who is close friends with Markle, opened up about attending the royal ceremony at The Jenny McCarthy Show.

The couple’s wedding comes six months after they announced their engagement to the world. Harry proposed to Markle after about a year and half of dating.