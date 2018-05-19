Karnataka MPs Yeddyurappa, Sreeramulu quit Lok Sabha

Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP legislature party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa along with co-legislator B. Sreeramulu resigned as Lok Sabha members on Saturday after taking oath as the MLAs of the newly-constituted state Legislative Assembly, a party official said.

“Yeddyurappa and Sreeramulu have submitted their resignations as Lok Sabha members to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit spokesman S. Shantharam told IANS here.

Yeddyurappa represented Shivamogga parliamentary segment in the state’s northwest Malnad region, about 300km from Bengaluru and Sreeramulu was from Ballari (reserved) segment from the state’s northern region.

Yeddyurappa was elected for the eighth time from the Shikaripura assembly segment in Shivamogga district on May 12 when polling was held in 222 constituencies across the state and results were declared on May 15.

The 15th state Legislative Assembly session has been underway since 11 a.m. with the newly-elected legislators taking oath. The oath-taking of all the legislators will be completed before 4 p.m.

At 4 p.m., pro tem Speaker K.G. Bopaiah will conduct a floor test in the House to ascertain if Chief Minister Yeddyurappa enjoys majority in the hung House, as directed by the Supreme Court on Friday.