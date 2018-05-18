Supreme Court orders Karnataka Assembly floor test at 4 p.m. on Saturday

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered a floor test in the Karnataka Assembly at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Bharatiya Janata Party legislative party leader B.S. Yeddyurappa was on Thursday sworn in as the Chief Minister after the May 12 elections threw up a hung assembly.

The BJP had won 104 seats in the Assembly elections held in 222 segments, falling eight short of the 112 halfway mark. The Congress won 78 seats and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) 37. The Congress later said it would support a JD-S led government.