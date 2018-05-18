Amitabh Bachchan delighted to have worked with Smita Patil

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is delighted to have worked with late veteran actors Smita Patil and Om Prakash.

Amitabh tweeted a few photographs of himself along with Smita and Om Prakash from the film “Sharaabi”.

“The gracious Smita Patil in a small cameo for ‘Sharaabi’ and the effervescent Om Prakashji, a delight to have worked with them. They are no more with us but their legacy lives on,” he captioned the image.

Directed by Prakash Mehra, the 1984 drama film, told the story about of a spoilt but kind-hearted son of an extremely rich and uncaring father who heads down the path of alcoholism and depression.