Karnataka election ‘rehearsal’ of LS polls: Yashwant Sinha

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Thursday termed the political developments in Karnataka as a “rehearsal” for the Lok Sabha elections.

“What is happening in Karnataka today is a rehearsal for what will happen after the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi,” the former Finance Minister wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Sinha took to Twitter to say he was glad to end his association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am glad I have left the party which is so brazenly trying to subvert democracy in Karnataka. It will do the same if it fails to get a majority in the Lok Sabha next year. Please note my warning,” he said.

Sinha, who has been trenchant in his criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, quit the BJP last month.