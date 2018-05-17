Development agenda of 2022 to be prepared by June: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said the development agenda of 2022, “New India 2022”, will be prepared by June and given to Chief Ministers.

“Development agenda of 2022 will be prepared by June and given to Chief Ministers. A number of other issues will also be discussed. Instead of the five-year plan, we are preparing a 15-year vision document, a development agenda by 2022 and three years action plan which is already in public domain,” Kant said.

Speaking during an interactive session organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce here, Kant said the government was working on a specific action plan and policy and there will be global summit on Electric Vehicles in September.

He said artificial and blockchain technology offered a lot of opportunities.

“India must embrace artificial and blockchain technology. There will be no shortage of jobs but different types of job. India needs to reskill its people… There will be higher paid and skilled jobs,” he said.

Commenting on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, Kant said the resolution for stressed assets would happen and the new mechanism would mature.