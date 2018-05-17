Assault case: Kejriwal agrees to join probe

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has agreed to join the police investigation on Friday in a case of alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February, police said on Thursday.

Kejriwal, in a letter, urged the Station House Officer of the Civil Lines police station to defer the meeting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

He also said that he will video record the entire proceedings.

“I wish to video record the entire proceedings during the investigation. If you have any objection, then I would request you to kindly make arrangements at your end to video record the same,” Kejriwal wrote.

On February 20, the Chief Secretary alleged that he was assaulted by two Aam Aadmi Party MLAs – Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal – in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence.

So far, the police have questioned 11 AAP MLAs who were present in the meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence on February 19.