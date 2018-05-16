Lalu’s Grand Alliance will defeat BJP in 2019: Tejashwi

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s formula of a “Mahagatbandhan” (Grand Alliance) at the national level is the only way to defeat the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taunted the Congress for trying to grab power with the support of the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in Karnataka, Tejashwi Yadav called for a Grand Alliance at the national level to oust the BJP.

“A Grand Alliance at the national level is the best option to defeat the BJP. The Grand Alliance should be on the lines of Laluji’s formula to unite all non-BJP parties by formation of a Mahagatbandhan the like of which defeated the BJP in Bihar,” he said.

“The Congress-led UPA has to adopt Laluji’s formula,” said the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Tehashwi Yadav warned that if a Grand Alliance was not formed at the national level, the BJP would succeed in its attempt to implement the RSS agenda.

He also asked the Congress to give more importance to regional parties and their issues.