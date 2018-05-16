Kejriwal asked to join probe into ‘assault’ on Chief Secretary

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been asked to join the investigation into an alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by two AAP MLAs, Police said on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harendra Singh told IANS that a notice was sent to the Chief Minister, asking him to be present at the Civil Lines Police Station at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Singh added that they were yet to receive a reply from the Chief Minister’s Office.

On February 20, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was assaulted by two Aam Aadmi Party legislators in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Later, AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested for the alleged assault.