JD-S damaged Congress prospects: BJP

The Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) caused more damage to the Congress than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself in the Karnataka Assembly election, BJP spokesman S. Shantaram said on Tuesday.

Shantaram told IANS that heavy turnout in the old Mysuru region, Hassan and Tumakuru in the southern region — the traditional strongholds of the JD-S — suggested that the people voted against the Congress.

He said: “The people have decided to make Karnataka Congress ‘mukt’ as in the other states. The Congress loses wherever its President Rahul Gandhi campaigns. Karnataka is the latest proof.

“Unlike Gandhi, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is able to connect with the people through hard work, performance and commitments.

“The huge response to his 21 campaign rallies in six days is evidence of his immense popularity,” said Shantaram.

“The fact that Siddaramaiah is losing badly to JD-S in Chamundeshwari is evidence of the strong anti-incumbency against the Congress and its Chief Minister.”

He said the Congress had failed to read the pulse of the people.

“The entire state Congress leadership, especially Siddaramaiah and G. Parameshawara, misled Gandhi on their government’s non-performance and the so-called fulfilment of promises made in the 2013 poll manifesto.”