Karnataka supported BJP in big way: Yeddyurappa

BJP’s chief ministerial face B.S. Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said that the people of Karnataka have supported the party in a big way in the May 12 Assembly elections.

“People of Karnataka supported the BJP in a big way. Our party leaders will take a decision on the next course of action after the results of all 222 Assembly seats are declared,” Yeddyurappa told reporters here.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has so far won 68 seats, and is leading in another 36, as per the Election Commission. The party is eight seats short of the halfway mark of 112 seats.