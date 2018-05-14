Shashi Tharoor named in Sunanda Pushkar death charges

The Delhi Police today filed a charge sheet in a court here accusing Congress leader Shashi Tharoor of abetting the suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar.

Tharoor is the only person who has been arrayed as an accused in the case.

The police in its charge sheet, which runs into around 3,000 pages, has also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

The police filed the charge sheet in the mysterious death of Pushkar before Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmendra Singh, who will consider it on May 24.

It also urged the court to summon Tharoor as an accused.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room on the night of January 17, 2014.

The Congress leader has been charged under sections 498 A (husband or his relative subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The charge sheet, which includes several annexures, said that Pushkar died within three years, three months and 15 days of her marriage with Tharoor, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram.

The couple had entered into wedlock on August 22, 2010.

Pushkar was found dead in the suite of the South Delhi hotel on January 17, 2014. The suite was sealed that night itself for investigation.

An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on January 1, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).