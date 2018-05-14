SC seeks states’ response to Centre’s scheme on Cauvery

The Supreme Court on Monday sought Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry’s response to the scheme formulated by the Central government for the implementation of 2007 Cauvery Water Tribunal award which was marginally modified and reaffirmed by the top court in February 2018.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud sought the response from the beneficiary states as Attorney General K.K. Venugopal said there were two areas where the Centre wanted the court’s intervention.

Venugopal also said there was some dispute among the four states, and under the scheme there would be some authority and its nomenclature — whether it would be a Board, Authority or an entity — had not been decided.

At the outset of the hearing, the court recorded the presence of Water Resources Secretary U.P. Singh as he was directed in the last hearing to be personally present in the court.

The court directed the next hearing on Wednesday when in the light of the states’ response it will examine the scheme.

Despite prodding by the apex court, the centre delayed its response till after Assembly elections in Karnataka.