Rathore replaces Irani in I&B, Piyush Goyal to look after Jaitley’s portfolios

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday effected a reshuffle in his Cabinet by replacing Smriti Irani as Information and Broadcasting Minister with Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was a Minister of State in the ministry.

In other changes, portfolios of Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Arun Jaitley, who underwent kidney transplant on Monday, have been temporarily assigned to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal will hold the portfolios during the period of Jaitley’s indisposition.

S.S. Ahluwalia has been relieved of the charge of Minister of State, Drinking Water and Sanitation, and assigned the portfolio of Minister of State, Electronics and Information Technology.

Alphons Kannanthanam, Minister of State, has been relieved of the charge of Minister of State of Electronics and Information Technology.

Rathore will be Minister of State (Independent Charge) of Information and Broadcasting Ministry.