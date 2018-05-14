CBI files chargesheet in PNB loan fraud case

The CBI on Monday filed a chargesheet against some former and current bank officials and several others in the over Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case allegedly perpetrated by diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

The agency filed the chargesheet before a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here.

The chargesheet is based on the first FIR the agency registered on January 31 against Modi, his wife Ami, brother Nishal and uncle Choksi along with some others following January 29 complaint to it by the Deputy General Manager of the PNB’s Zonal office in Mumabi.

The CBI later registered two more FIRs in connection with the case. Most of the accused in these cases are common.

So far, 19 people have been arrested in the case while Modi and Choksi are on the run. All of them will be named in the chargesheet.