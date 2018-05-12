‘Parmanu’ is not anti-Pakistan: John Abraham

“Parmanu – The Story Of Pokhran”, a Bollywood movie on India’s nuclear test in 1998, is a pro-India, but not anti-Pakistan film, says actor-producer John Abraham, while the film’s director joked it will release across 300 screens in Pakistan.

At the film’s trailer launch here on Friday, the team was asked about plans for the film’s release in Pakistan.

“It’s coming in 300 screens in Pakistan,” director Abhishek Sharma quipped. It was clarified later that he was joking.

On a serious note, John said: “To answer that question, this is not an anti-Pakistan film, it is a very pro-India film. So, we are very clear this is a film about India and we are going to celebrate this.

“If we start thinking about other markets, we would be compromising on our film. We wanted to tell the story as it is.”

Written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyukta Shaikh Chawla, the film also features Diana Penty, Boman Irani and Yogendra Tikku. It will release on May 25.