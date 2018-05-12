Kendall Jenner goes braless at Cannes

Reality TV star Kendall Jenner dared to bare at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as she stepped out at a party during rocking a sparkly semi-sheer dress but sans a brassiere.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star chose to wear just nude-coloured briefs underneath the sheer ensemble, reports people.com.

Jenner, who also accessorised with a ring, a pair of earrings and black pumps, kept her look simple for the Chopard soiree with a wavy hairstyle and natural-looking nails.

After the event, the reality star joked about her risque fashion choice, sharing a picture on her Instagram from the evening, captioning the snap: “Oops.”

This is not the first time Jenner has sported such a look.

Earlier this week, Jenner made an appearances at the Longchamp Fifth Avenue store opening along with the Tiffany & Co. Paper Flowers Celebration, where she went braless in an Elie Saab mini dress.