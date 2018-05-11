Sushma Swaraj meets Suu Kyi

Indian External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Friday met Myanmar State Counsellor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and discussed issues of bilateral interest.

“Discussion focused on strengthening our bilateral relations across different sectors,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit and called on Myanmar President U Win Myint.

The visit is part of the ongoing high-level interaction between India and Myanmar. India is a key development aid partner for Myanmar and is implementing a number of infrastructure projects in that country.

These include the a transport project connecting Mizoram with Sittwe port in Myanmar, the Trilateral Highway connecting India with Myanmar and Thailand and the Rhi-Tiddim road.