CCTV row: Kejriwal writes to Modi against L-G

Accusing Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal of interfering in his government’s functioning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge him to order Baijal to allow implementation of the city’s CCTV project.

In the letter, Kejriwal also urged the Prime Minister that the Aam Aadmi Party government be allowed to work at the ground level to ensure women’s security, pointing out that any law on women’s security will be meaningless unless the ground situation was improved.

Kejriwal also expressed the wish to meet the Prime Minister to inform him about the alleged disruptions caused by the L-G.

“The Delhi government decided to put closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) across the city to ensure women safety. The decision was welcomed by the people of Delhi. The work was about to start, but suddenly the L-G came in and restricted the work. He set up a committee in this regard. This happened without our (Delhi Government’s) knowledge,” Kejriwal wrote.

On Tuesday, Baijal formed the committee to come up with a standard operating procedure for the installation, operation and monitoring of closed-circuit televisions.

Kejriwal said that the only aim of setting up the committee was to interrupt government work and not to let the CCTVs get installed.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that Delhi residents were angry since the L-G was disrupting the Delhi government’s welfare schemes time and again.

“People are saying that the L-G is doing all this on central government’s orders. They are also saying that the Centre does not want the Delhi government to do good things for the people,” Kejriwal said.

He urged Modi to order Baijal to let the work on CCTVs proceed since it is related to women’s security.