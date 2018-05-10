April domestic passenger car sales up by 5%: SIAM (Lead)

(17:20)

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) The Indian automobile sector’s sale of domestic passenger cars grew by 4.89 per cent in April, data showed on Thursday.

As per the data furnished by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), 200,183 passenger cars were sold in April — up from 190,854 units off-take in 2017.

The off-take of other sub-segments of passenger vehicle category such as utility vehicles edged higher by 11.92 per cent during the month to 79,136 units, while the sales of vans increased by 18.99 per cent to 19,185 units.

Consequently, the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales rose by 7.50 per cent in April to 298,504 units from 277,683 units sold during the corresponding period in 2017.

The industry data revealed that sales of overall commercial vehicles zoomed by 75.95 per cent to 72,993 units in April. The segment is a key indicator of economic activity.

Besides, sales of three-wheelers accelerated by 54.17 per cent to 49,980 units during the month.

In addition, overall sales of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, climbed by 16.92 per cent to 1,958,241 units.

According to the data, total sales of the Indian automobile sector rose by 17.44 per cent during April 2018 to 2,379,718 units across segments and categories.

The overall exports of vehicles across categories also edged higher by 24.21 per cent to 400,855 units last month.