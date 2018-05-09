When it comes to corruption, BJP wins hands down in Karnataka: Rahul

Attacking BJP’s previous government in Karnataka, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said when it came to corruption, it had “won hands down”.

“In Karnataka, when it comes to corruption, it’s a ‘no contest’ as this graphic shows. The BJP wins hands down,” Gandhi tweeted, citing attaching a graphic titled ‘Who works better?’.

He noted that Congress rule between 2013-18, the state was the top job creator in the country and the party brought Anna Bhagya scheme which fed 4 crore people, built Ramthal Marol, Asia’s largest drip irrigation project and also the world’s largest solar power park.

However, according to the graphic shared by Gandhi, during BJP’s rule between 2008-13, Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa was jailed in denotification scam.

“During BJP’s rule, India’s largest political poaching scandal – ‘Operation Kamala’ took place. Pioneered cashless corruption by taking bribes in cheque. Krishnaiah Setty jailed in land grab case,” read the graphic.

In yet another tweet, said: “In Karnataka, Congress Vs BJP is a ‘no contest’ as the graphic shows.”

The graphic showed that during Congress’ rule, 53 lakh jobs were created, while during BJP’s rule, it was 26.64 lakh jobs.

It also stated that during the Congress’ government, Rs 12,000 crore was given as loan to farmers, while during BJP’s rule, it was only Rs 6,560 crore.

“During Congress’ rule, total budget outlay was Rs 2,09,181 crore and during BJP’s rule it was Rs 1,17,005 crore,” the graphic said, also adding that during Congress rule, 42.3 km of metro construction was completed and during BJP rule, 6.7 km was covered, while 15.5 lakh houses were built under the Congress to the BJP’s 11.3 lakh houses.