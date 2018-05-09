Rouhani says Iran to remain in n-deal without US

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Tehran will remain in the nuclear deal with other signatories of the deal without the US.

“From this time on, the nuclear deal is an accord between Iran and five countries,” Rouhani said in live speech broadcast from Press TV.

“I am happy that an intruder (United States) has exited from the nuclear deal,” he said.

Iran proved that it has been committed to its international obligations, Rouhani said, adding that “our experience shows that over the past 40 years the United States has never been reliable vis-a-vis its commitments.”

Actually, the United States has never been bound to its nuclear deal obligations since it was implemented in January 2016, he said.

The JCPOA has not been a deal between Iran and the United States, but it was an international accord approved by the United Nationas, said the Iranian president.

Rouhani said that he has asked the Iranian foreign minister to initiate negotiations with the European partners as well as China and Russia over the measures regarding the fate of the deal.

He also said that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) will resume the industrial uranium enrichment at any level if the upcoming negotiations do not save Iran’s interests guaranteed in the JCPOA.

“Since now, we should examine how the remaining big powers in the accord would deal with it,” Rouhani said, adding that “if the deal remains live, we can take steps for the world’s peace and security.”

Rouhani on Monday sought for the assurance of parties involved in the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, except the United States, to help Iran preserve interests under the accord.

“If our expectations from the JCPOA are met without the United States, so much the better, otherwise, we will make our own decision,” he said.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a landmark agreement signed in 2015.

In a televised speech, Trump announced the exit, adding he will not sign the waiver of nuke-related sanctions against Iran.