Ronaldinho to play exhibition match in Peru

Retired Brazilian football great Ronaldinho will play in an exhibition match between Peruvian clubs Alianza Lima and Sport Boys del Callao next month, the organisers said.

The 38-year-old will play the first half for reigning first division champions Alianza Lima before switching sides at the interval. The match will be played at Estadio Alejandro Villanueva in Lima on June 13, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We hope that all of those who appreciate good football and have memories of Ronaldinho’s best days can enjoy the match with us,” Sport Boys administrator Johan Vasquez told reporters.

Ronaldinho announced his retirement in February after a career that included a World Cup trophy, a UEFA Champions League title and two FIFA World Player of the Year awards.

The former playmaker began his career with Brazil’s Gremio in 1998 before spells with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, AC Milan, Flamengo, Queretaro and Fluminense.

He was voted FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005, and was a member of Brazil’s triumphant 2002 World Cup team.