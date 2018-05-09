Rahul day-dreaming of becoming PM in 2019: Narendra Modi

Taking a swipe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is day-dreaming to become the Prime Minister in 2019.

“He is not concerned about the Congress, its traditions or the leaders. He is dreaming all the time to become Prime Minister in 2019,” Modi told a gathering at an election rally here.

Without mentioning the name of Gandhi, Modi said he was promoted by the party despite doing nothing.

“He is promoted in Congress irrespective of work he does, because he is a ‘naamdar’. That is why he was made General Secretary in 2007. Then it was said that he would bring new leadership in Congress, change youth policy. But nothing has happened over the last 11 years,” he said.

Modi said Gandhi had an inflated ego despite losing 25-30 elections in the last four years.

“Congress could win just 40 seats in Parliament. It has lost in almost all states in the last four years. But the ego of ‘naamdar’ is still bloated. He says that he will become PM in 2019. Isn’t this his ego?” he said.

Modi said the Gandhi family had a feeling that the post of Prime Minister was reserved for them. “No one can sit on that position. It is their right (they think).”

“This family has nothing to do with democracy. So, they find ways to undermine it.”

He also took a dig at the Congress for raising questions over electronic voting machines, and the surgical strike and its move to impeach the Chief Justice of India.