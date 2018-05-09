Quake jolts J&K

A ‘moderate’ earthquake jolted Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday sending people running out of buildings in panic. No casualties were reported yet.

“A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 4.11 p.m.,” Sonam Lotus, director of the local Met department told IANS.

“The epicentre of the tremor was in Afghanistan-Tajakistan region. Its latitude was 36.9 degrees north while its longitude was 71.3 degrees east. Its depth was 96 km,” he said.

Shock waves were felt in both the Valley and the Jammu region. At many places, people rushed out of homes, offices and other work places in panic.

No report of any casualty or damage to property has so far been received from anywhere in the state, an official said.