Lalu gets parole, to attend son’s marriage

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday secured five days parole to attend his elder son’s marriage in Patna on May 12.

The parole was granted following consultations between the jail administration and the Home Department. Lalu Prasad had sought five days parole to attend Tej Pratap’s wedding.

The former Bihar Chief Minister is being treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here after he was brought here from the AIIMS in New Delhi on May 1.

He is likely to leave for Patna by air on Wednesday evening.

The RJD leader has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013 — the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.