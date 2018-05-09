‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off will be ‘brimming’ with action, humour

Actor Jason Statham says the upcoming film “Fast & Furious” spin-off will be “brimming” with action and humour.

“Yeah, I’m doing a big spin-off movie with Dwayne Johnson, the Rock, who I’m a particular big fan of and good friend of,” Statham told ew.com.

“So I’m going to do a big Hollywood splash with a mate of mine. They are developing the script right now, so I can’t give you any spoilers on that one. Listen, Dwayne’s got a big appetite for action, and he’s got a great appetite for humour, and I’m sure it will be brimming with both of those things.”

The film is being helmed by David Leitch.

“Dave Leitch is someone that I have known for many many years, who is taking the helm and directing this, and he’s just a true expert on this kind of stuff,” said Statham.

“You might have seen ‘Atomic Blonde’. He’s got ‘Deadpool’ coming out. He’s a really talented guy, and to be working with someone that I’ve known for so long is a big bonus for me.”